Parachutist dies during training

The Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said on Friday that an investigation has been launched following the fatal injury of a drill sergeant during a parachute jump on Thursday night.

According to Skai.gr news website, the parachutist was swept off by strong winds during the jump, which was conducted as part of a training session.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his condolences to the family of the drill sergeant on Friday, noting that he “fell in the line of duty.”

“I am well aware of the efforts of our uniformed personnel to avoid accidents by employing strict safety measures in the units. But training is laborious to keep the army effective in battle. And, unfortunately, that is where danger lurks,” he said, adding that the circumstances of the parachutist’s death will be investigated.