202 new coronavirus cases confirmed, one death

Greek health authorities announced 202 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the country in the last 24 hours, nine of which were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points.

In its daily report on Friday, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said that the total number of infections has reached 11,200.

One new death was reported pushing the death toll to 279. The median age of the patients who died was 78 years.

At the same time, 38 patients remained intubated whose median age is 69. Another 157 people have left ICU.

The total number of tests conducted by health authorities since January 1 are 1,003,142.