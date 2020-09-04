NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Police raze cannabis crop in Attica

Crime

Officers of Attica’s anti-narcotics department said on Friday that they had traced and razed a cannabis farm in a patch of forestland at an undisclosed location.

Officers uprooted a total of 250 cannabis trees ranging from 40 centimeters to 2 meters tall.

They also confiscated equipment for the automatic watering and cultivation of the farm though there had reportedly been no sign of its managers by Friday evening.

