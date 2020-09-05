On Monday the Greek Parliament will debate the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from some vocal exceptions, the main political forces have so far shown that they are aware the virus is no ordinary issue of political dispute.

The threat is unprecedented and that is why it has fueled irrational movements around the world.

The forthcoming parliamentary debate should be conducted in a way that does not undermine confidence in scientists’ findings, on the basis of which health policy is designed.

The promotion of extreme views can seriously damage public health.