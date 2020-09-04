BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Deree offers business English seminars in class and online

TAGS: Education, Business

The Deree School of Graduate and Professional Education of The American College of Greece is again offering as of this month its successful 10-week seminar on business English skills, with the option of attendance in class or online.

The in-class seminars begin on September 15 and will take place every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. until November 17 at the Alba Graduate Business School (6-8 Xenias, Athens).

The online seminars will begin on October 13 and take place every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. through December 15.

To find out more, visit www.acg.edu.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.