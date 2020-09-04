Deree offers business English seminars in class and online

The Deree School of Graduate and Professional Education of The American College of Greece is again offering as of this month its successful 10-week seminar on business English skills, with the option of attendance in class or online.



The in-class seminars begin on September 15 and will take place every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. until November 17 at the Alba Graduate Business School (6-8 Xenias, Athens).



The online seminars will begin on October 13 and take place every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. through December 15.



To find out more, visit www.acg.edu.