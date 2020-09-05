Parliament approves Sino-Greek agreement on film production

The Greek Parliament on Thursday unanimously ratified an agreement signed in 2017 between Greece and China on film co-production, according to an e-mailed press release issued by the Greek Culture and Sports Ministry.



The agreement was signed in Athens in April 2017 between the ministry and the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of China.



The goal is to strengthen bilateral cooperation in film production and distribution and to encourage the further development of cultural and technological relations between the two countries, according to the agreement.



“(The agreement) will facilitate the promotion of Greek culture in China... It will also help attract more Chinese productions to our country to the benefit of the economy,” Greek Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni said, addressing the plenary before the vote.



The two countries have enhanced cultural exchanges in recent years as Sino-Greek cooperation in many fields has been strengthened.



[Xinhua]