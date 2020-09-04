Situation with pandemic in Greece ‘critical,’ says health expert

The current situation with the coronavirus pandemic in Greece is “critical” but “manageable,” said Charalambos Gogos, an infectious disease specialist and member of the Covid-19 Committee of Experts.

Speaking at Friday’s briefing on the coronavirus, he said Greece is following the upward trend observed in most countries and stressed the need to limit the spread through early diagnosis and treatment, as well as effective tracking.

Gogos said health authorities have recorded 841 imported cases of the virus in a total of 6,320 new infections from the beginning of August until Friday, pointing out that 30% of them are asymptomatic, while 66% come from contact with a confirmed case.

The new cases is related to the lifting of the restrictive measures at the beginning of the summer and the relaxation in people’s behavior, he added.