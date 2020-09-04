ATHEX: Weekly stock growth comes to 0.76 percent

The Greek bourse came off Thursday’s two-week high on Friday as traders cashed in recent gains, but the weekly net result remained positive for the benchmark, while bond yields remained around 1.12 percentage points for the 10-year note.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 639.29 points, shedding 1.05% from Thursday’s 646.08 points, but on a weekly basis it advanced 0.76%. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.10% to 1,531.48 points and the banks index declined 0.81%.

Public Power Corporation outperformed with its 2.66% advance, one day after the publication of its quarterly results. GEK Terna earned 1.46% and Aegean Air improved 1.01%.

OTE telecom gave up 3.64%, Motor Oil conceded 2.73%, Piraeus Bank diminished 2.26%, Hellenic Exchanges fell 2.05%, Coca-Cola HBC was down 1.99%, Mytilineos slid 1.86% and Fourlis Holdings parted with 1.72%.

In total 38 stocks notched up gains, 47 took losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 40 million euros, up from Thursday’s €38.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.98% to 44.57 points.