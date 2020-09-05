New motorbike parking spots

The Municipality of Athens announced it has created 1,180 new free parking spaces for two-wheel vehicles in several districts in an effort to curtail illegal parking in the capital, but it said more spaces are needed.

It is estimated that the total number of parking spots throughout the city will now reach 2,800, of which 2,200 are in the center. Still, a municipal official said these are not enough.

“We need at least 5,000 parking spaces for motorcycles, mostly in the city center,” said the deputy mayor for the municipal police, Vassilis Koromantzos, adding that those spaces have to be in areas that will serve the public. The aim is to reduce lawlessness, he said.