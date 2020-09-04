Family of murdered rapper calls for Golden Dawn convictions

[File photo of Pavlos Fyssas' mother, Magda, during the Golden Dawn trial]

The family of slain rapper Pavlos Fyssas has called for the conviction of the entire leadership of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party in the long-running trial which concluded on Friday.

“The time for the ruling has come. October 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Seven torturous years since the murder of Pavlos, for us there is no other option than the conviction of the entire leadership of Golden Dawn’s criminal organization,” the family said in a statement.

It also called for supporters to gather outside the courthouse on October 7, when the judges will deliver their verdict.

A total of 68 defendants stand to be sentenced or acquitted over a range of offenses following the five-year-long trial against the neo-Nazi party.

Prosecutors have accused Golden Dawn of constituting a criminal organization that orchestrated or colluded in the murder of Fyssas, as well as brutal attacks on a group of Egyptian fishermen and on communist unionists during a rampage against migrants and ideological rivals in 2012 and 2013.

Among those accused is Giorgos Roupakias, who has confessed to stabbing 34-year-old Fyssas to death in Keratsini in Piraeus, in September 2013.

His killing prompted the investigation into Golden Dawn.