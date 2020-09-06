The simultaneous crises facing Greece – the coronavirus pandemic and Greek-Turkish relations – are absorbing all of the country’s political energy. Other big issues, however, remain pending.

Despite the steps that have been taken in digitizing state services, education reform, speeding up the administration of justice and removing obstacles in public administration are three issues that remain unresolved.

Progress must be made on these issues now – they should not be postponed for a moment when a supposed “normality” has returned, because there will be no such moment.