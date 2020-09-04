Greece delivers letter on Turkish activities to UN

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday he delivered a letter on Turkey's activities in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, asking him to forward it to the Security Council.

Dendias said he met with Guterres in New York and discussed developments in the region and the Cyprus issue.

“He gave me the opportunity to explain to him what is happening in the Eastern Mediterranean, that Turkish illegality is creating problems for stability and peace in the region, and we also talked about the Greek-Egyptian agreement, a copy of which I gave to him,” he said in a series of tweets on his official account.

He also said he spoke by phone with Philip T. Reeker, the acting assistant secretary in charge of European and Eurasian Affairs on developments in the eastern Mediterranean.