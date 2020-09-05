NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Traffic Police release data on August accidents

TAGS: Transport

The Traffic Police recorded 424 violations in Greece in August alone, the majority of which were in Attica, new data has shown.

Specifically, 381 road accidents were recorded in Athens, 17 of them fatal and 14 resulting in serious injuries.

The reason behind most of the accidents was careless driving and failure to comply with road signs.

