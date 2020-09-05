ATMs blown up in Patra mall

Police in Patra, western Greece, were on Saturday seeking the two assailants behind arson attacks on three ATMs in a mall in the city’s Perivola area.



According to investigators, the assailants used homemade explosive devices to detonate the three bank machines before fleeing with an undetermined sum.



The incident, which occurred at around 4.30 a.m., did not result in any injuries though the ATMs were destroyed.



Investigators are using testimony from a person who happened to have been in the mall at the time of the blasts and are examining footage from security cameras inside the mall for leads to the perpetrators.