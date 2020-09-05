Galatsi youth suffers broken jaw at hands of bullies

An Athens prosecutor is questioning four minors in connection with the violent beating of a 17-year-old boy in the neighborhood of Galatsi, while police are seeking another 16 youngsters believed to have been involved in the attack on August 29.



According to investigators, a large group of youngsters had been bullying another teenager when the 17-year-old stopped in to defend him.



The alleged bullies then threw him to the ground before beating and kicking him for at least 10 minutes, according to the victim’s account of events.



The 17-year-old was hospitalized with a broken jaw and heavy bruising all over his body.



After his mother filed a legal suit, the police traced four suspects – a 15-year-old, two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old – while another 16 youths alleged to have been involved in the incident were also being sought.



According to local residents, a gang of youngsters have been bullying their peers in the neighborhood for several months.