More treasury bills to be auctioned on Wednesday
Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced on Friday that it will auction one-year treasury bills on Wednesday, in book entry form, maturing on September 10, 2021.
The PDMA expects to raise 625 million euros.
No commission will be paid for the T-bills auctioned.
The settlement date will be Friday.