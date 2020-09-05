BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

More treasury bills to be auctioned on Wednesday

TAGS: Markets

Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced on Friday that it will auction one-year treasury bills on Wednesday, in book entry form, maturing on September 10, 2021.

The PDMA expects to raise 625 million euros.

No commission will be paid for the T-bills auctioned.

The settlement date will be Friday.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.