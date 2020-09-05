Athens and Beijing pledge to deepen bilateral ties

China and Greece pledged on Friday to further develop relations between the two countries and jointly work on the Belt and Road Initiative.



The pledge was made when Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held separate meetings in Athens with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Yang, also the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said China and Greece are true friends sharing weal and woe and good partners for mutually beneficial cooperation.



He recalled that the two heads of state exchanged successful visits in 2019, leading the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership to a new historical stage.



The two countries fought Covid-19 shoulder to shoulder, demonstrating once more the spirit of standing together through thick and thin, Yang highlighted.



He said China is ready to work with Greece to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries and inject new impetus into bilateral relations.



He also called on the two sides to continuously strengthen high-level guidance and cement strategic mutual trust, promote the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative, and jointly build Piraeus into a world-class port.



China encourages Greek companies to participate in the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) and welcomes competitive Greek products to the Chinese market, Yang said, adding that the two countries should continue to hold the Ancient Civilizations Forum to promote exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations and jointly oppose the fallacy of the “clash of civilizations.”



He also urged both countries to further advance the stable development of China-EU relations and cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries, strengthen coordination and cooperation on major international and regional issues, firmly safeguard multilateralism, reinforce solidarity and friendship, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind.



Leaders from the Greek side hailed the fruitful and promising bilateral ties, noting that the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic has brought the two peoples closer and highlighted the importance of mutual understanding and support.



The Greek leaders said the country will continue to work hand in hand with China to fight the pandemic, expand two-way trade and investment, and advance key joint projects, including Piraeus Port.



[Xinhua]