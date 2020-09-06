MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Minister visits Nea Kavala camp, amid concern in Moria

Migrants wearing masks to guard against Covid-19 sit outside a housing container at the Nea Kavala refugee camp, in northern Greece, during an inspection visit by Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis on Saturday. During a meeting with Peonia Mayor Kostas Sionidis, Mitarakis said the facility, which was quarantined after a coronavirus infection in June, would be temporary. He said efforts to curb the refugee influx had paid off, with arrivals dropping by over 90%. Meanwhile, the Moria camp on Lesvos remained locked down after a Somalian man tested positive for Covid-19. A total of 2,000 tests were conducted over the weekend, with more positive results coming in. [ANA-MPA]

