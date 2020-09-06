144 new coronavirus cases; 4 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 144 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday, 24 from international arrivals, and four deaths.

The total number of cases is 11,544, with 284 deaths. While the median age of those who got sick is 39, that of those who died is 78.

There are also 41 patients, with a median age of 70, hooked on ventilators.

Although the latest numbers are well off recent highs, when the number of new daily cases reached nearly 300, authorities are stepping up controls and fines for people not wearing masks in closed spaces or not keeping social distancing.

The government considers the reopening of schools on Monday, Sept. 14, as its next big challenge. The country's Public Health Authority has published detailed instructions, separate for primary, junior high and high schools, about taking precautions, keeping students apart and what to do about suspected cases.

[AP]