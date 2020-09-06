Dimitris Siovas scores Greece's second goal.

Greece scored its first win in the new Nations League beating Kosovo 2-1 on the road on Sunday, thanks to strikes at the start of each half. It now has four points fro two games.

Playing against a depleted Kosovo in Prishtina, Greece created several chances and this time found the target too, while being solid enough at the back despite the absence of coronavirus-stricken Liverpool defender Kostas Tsimikas.

The presence of Kostas Fortounis in midfield and of Efthymis Koulouris in attack improved Greece’s creativity, while Dimitris Limnios gave it some more speed at the flanks.

With barely two minutes on the clock Fortounis sliced the ball across the box to Limnios and the PAOK striker scored with his second effort, after his first was palmed away by the Kosovo keeper.

Then five minutes after the interval the ball fell from the sky (from a Dimitris Giannoulis high ball) to the Kosovo box and the path of substitute Dimitris Siovas and he controlled the ball before unleashing a left-foot volley for 2-0.

Bernard Berisha scored Kosovo’s consolation goal eight minutes from time with a sideways bicycle kick.

Greece’s next game is at home against Moldova in October.