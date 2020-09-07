Ankara planning to extend Oruc Reis navtex to September 25, report says

The Turkish Oruc Reis survey ship is seen in a file photo. [AP]

Ankara is planning to extend a navigational telex reserving disputed parts of the Eastern Mediterranean for energy exploration by its Oruc Reis survey ship from September 10 to September 25, the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the report, the Oruc Reis’ survey would also take place off the coasts of the Greek islands of Kastellorizo and Rhodes, and the vessel would be accompanied by Turkish navy ships.

If a new navtex is issued, this would be the fourth extension in a row and would coincide with an emergency meeting of the European Council, where tension in the Eastern Mediterranean and possible sanctions against Turkey will be high on the agenda.

The Turkish Defense Ministry, meanwhile, reportedly published a video on Twitter on Sunday exalting the survey operation.

“Strong, Determined and Powerful! The frigates and corvettes belonging to our Naval Forces are resolutely continuing their duty of escorting / protecting the Oruc Reis research ship, which continues to work in our jurisdiction areas in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the ministry said in the tweet, according to Yeni Safak.

“No lawlessness or bullying will be allowed in the region!” the ministry reportedly added.