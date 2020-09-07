Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Corsica on September 10 for talks that are expected to include a defense procurement deal being discussed between the two countries.

According to sources, Mitsotakis and Macron will be ironing out the details of an agreement for the acquisition by Greece of 4.5-generation, Dassault-built Rafale jets and other material.

Mitsotakis on Friday, meanwhile, met with Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, along with National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) chief Konstantinos Floros and the head of the navy, Stylianos Petrakis, to discuss the planned upgrade of Greece’s defense capabilities.

Apart from the Rafale jets, Greece is also looking at procuring new frigates, according to sources, who say that the prime minister is expected to announce the details of the government’s procurement program next weekend.