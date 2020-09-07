Illegal trade crackdown carried out in Attica, Halkida

Teams of trade inspectors, police and local authority officials recorded 23 violations during dozens of checks aimed at cracking down on the illegal trade of consumer goods in Attica and Halkida.

Running a week from August 31 to September 6, the operation netted 17,000 euros in fines for violations of open-air trading rules, the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported on Monday.

The teams conducted a total of 196 inspections on street stall sellers and other peddlers in the two cities, the ANA-MPA said.