Suspects linked to 16 holdups in West Attica arrested

Police in Athens have arrested a 52-year-old man accused of carrying out 15 holdups at supermarkets and another at a post office in different parts of West Attica since the start of the year. They have also arrested another man, aged 32, who is suspected of being his accomplice.

According to a Hellenic Police (ELAS) announcement of the arrests published on Monday, the pair usually carried out their holdups on Fridays or Saturday and used a motorcycle to flee the scene of the crime.

The actual robberies were carried out by the 52-year-old, who threatened staff at the businesses with a gun or a knife, ELAS said.

The two suspects were arrested on Saturday, shortly after having carried out a holdup of a supermarket in the suburb of Petroupoli, the announcement said.

During their arrest, police seized 980 euros in cash, a starter pistol and ammunition, as well as a motorcycle and clothing they say points to the suspects’ guilt.

Both suspects have criminal records, with the 52-year-old having previously served prison time for similar crimes.