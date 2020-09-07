Charles Michel reiterates EU support for Greece, Cyprus in East Med row

European Council President Charles Michel on Monday reiterated European Union solidarity with Greece and Cyprus during a telephone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in which the increasingly tense situation in the Eastern Mediterranean was the key topic of discussion, according to sources.

The call between Mitsotakis and Michel came ahead of a planned visit to Athens by Michel on September 15 and a European Council summit later in the month, where the European Union’s response to Turkish violations in the Eastern Mediterranean are expected to top the agenda.

It also came as government spokesman Stelios Petsas confirmed that Mitsotakis will be holding talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Corsica on Thursday on the sidelines of a meeting between the heads of Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain.

A French-Greek defense deal is expected to be at the center of that one-to-one meeting between the two leaders.