Health workers to protest over hazard pay

Workers at public hospitals in Attica will be walking off the job on Tuesday from 8 to 11 a.m. and holding a protest rally outside the Labor Ministry in downtown Athens.



Among other measures being demanded by their union, POEDIN, is that all public health workers, including paramedics and sanitation officials, be entitled to hazard pay.



“Thousands of colleagues who become ill as a result of the dangers and unhealthy conditions of their jobs must be inducted, without caveats,” POEDIN said on Monday.