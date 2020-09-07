NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
ELAS records more violations of Covid restrictions

TAGS: Coronavirus

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure that safety protocols are being adhered to, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Monday that it conducted a total of 46,711 inspections around the country on Sunday and recorded 208 violations for failure to wear a mask or observe social distancing. 

Officers also recorded 17 infringements of safety regulations by private businesses.

Of these businesses, six – one in Attica, two in Epirus, one in the Peloponnese and two on the Ionian islands – were obliged to temporarily shut their doors.

Since the beginning of August, 642 such violations by businesses have been confirmed while officers have recorded a total of 12,851 violations for the non-use of a face mask where mandatory. 

