ELAS records more violations of Covid restrictions

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure that safety protocols are being adhered to, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Monday that it conducted a total of 46,711 inspections around the country on Sunday and recorded 208 violations for failure to wear a mask or observe social distancing.

Officers also recorded 17 infringements of safety regulations by private businesses.



Of these businesses, six – one in Attica, two in Epirus, one in the Peloponnese and two on the Ionian islands – were obliged to temporarily shut their doors.



Since the beginning of August, 642 such violations by businesses have been confirmed while officers have recorded a total of 12,851 violations for the non-use of a face mask where mandatory.