156 new coronavirus infections and five deaths confirmed

Greek authorities announced 156 new cases of coronavirus and five fatalities in the past 24 hours on Monday.

Thirteen of the new cases involved tourists tested upon arrival, while 101 of the infections were reported in the region of Attica.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 11,663, with 55.8 percent of the infected being men.

The total number of deaths has reached 289 and the median age of the victims is 78.

Forty-two patient remained intubated while another 160 have left ICU.

The total number of tests conducted by EODY health officials is 1,037,836.