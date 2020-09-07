Electricity consumption down more than 10% compared to pre-Covid period

The consumption of electricity in most European Union member-states remained at a much lower level compared to the pre-Covid-19 period, despite partially removing restrictions and starting of the tourism season, Eurostat said on Monday.



The EU’s statistical office said that the total EU electricity consumption in June was 7.6% lower than the lowest June value recorded between 2016 and 2019.



Greece, Spain, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Slovenia showed a decrease of more than 10% when compared with the lowest June level since 2016.



As tourism is an important sector for the majority of these countries, a reduction in the number of tourists perhaps led to a decrease in electricity consumption, said Eurostat.



The tourism sector has seen a major decline due to countries issuing travel warnings and imposing quarantine measures.



[Xinhua]