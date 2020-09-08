[File photo]

At least 15 migrants at the overcrowded Moria camp on Lesvos have tested positive for the coronavirus following the camp’s first case last week, sources indicated on Monday.

Authorities aim to conduct around 2,000 tests on residents at the camp to ensure that all infected individuals are hospitalized or quarantined. The results of those tests are expected in the coming days.

Last week, the facility was locked down after a 40-year-old Somali refugee tested positive for Covid-19. The camp hosts more than 12,000 people – four times its maximum capacity.

Meanwhile health authorities announced 156 new infections nationwide including 101 in Attica and five on Lesvos. Separately, British authorities said they were adding seven Greek islands to the list of countries from which travelers must quarantine when entering England: Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos.