The images of several people stepping on face masks in central Athens during a protest against the use of face coverings by pupils when they head back to the classroom should serve as a warning.

There will be certain parents who will try to send their children to school without a protective face mask at the start of the new academic year.

The law has to be implemented, and there can be no exceptions.

But the law must be implemented in a way that does not turn schools into conflict zones. The state must be prepared.