Greek exports showed some remarkable resilience in July despite the blow from the pandemic to the global economy.



Provisional data by the Hellenic Statistical Authority show that, excluding oil products, Greek exports posted a 9.2% increase to reach 2.3 billion euros from €2.1 billion a year earlier.



If one adds oil products, however, the total volume of exports reached €2.8 billion euros with a 10.1% decline, due to the drop in global oil prices.



Greece’s imports posted a significant decline of 12.7% or €645.8 million, to come to €4.4 billion in July. Therefore the trade deficit fell by 17.1% to €1.5 billion.