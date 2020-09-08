The Migration Ministry will freeze for the time being the transfer of recognized refugees from overcrowded island camps to the mainland as part of the decongestion of the structures, after several migrants from the identification and registration center of Moria, on Lesvos, and other camps tested positive for the coronavirus, a ministry source said on Monday.

According to the source, authorities want to curb the movement of recognized refugees in order to limit the possibility of further infections.

This, in turn, may help decongest Athens’ central Victoria Square, where many evicted refugees have set up camp.