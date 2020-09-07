Erdogan says Turkey will claim its rights in East Med

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued new threats against Greece referring indirectly to Kastellorizo during a speech on Monday.

In comments that came just a few days after Erdogan spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is again seeking to mediate in the East Med crisis, and European Council President Charles Michel, Erdogan hit out at “the plans of those who try to lock a country of 780,000 square kilometers to its shores using an island of 10 square kilometers in the eastern Aegean,” an apparent reference to Kastellorizo.

“Those who are asserting themselves to us, when the time comes, I hope they do not pay a heavy price,” Erdogan said in comments after a cabinet meeting that were seen as also targeting France, which has aligned itself with Greece in the East Med crisis.

