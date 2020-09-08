Second Greece player tests positive for Covid-19

File photo

A second player in Greece’s national soccer team has tested positive for Covid-19, the country’s soccer federation (HFF) said on Monday, without revealing the player’s identity.

On Friday night, the federation said another player had been found Covid-19 positive.

The rest of the squad was tested again before and after Sunday’s Nations League match against Kosovo, which Greece won 2-1 in Pristina.

HFF said the latest case was confirmed after the squad was tested on its arrival in Athens from Pristina. It said the federation had alerted the country’s health authorities and was implementing European soccer governing body UEFA’s medical protocol.

Greece, which tops League C Group 3 ahead of Slovenia which also has four points, is scheduled to play its next Nations League match at home to Moldova on October 11. [Reuters]