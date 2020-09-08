Confirmed infections at Moria migrant camp continue to rise

Two more people at an overcrowded migrant camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said on Tuesday.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed infections at the Moria facility to 17, on the basis of 1,600 samples tested from a total of 2,000 taken from residents at the camp between Thursday and Saturday.

The camp has been placed on lockdown since the outbreak started last week and teams from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) are testing and tracing to identify any new cases.

Camp residents who test positive for the virus are placed in isolation in a special area within the camp, according to the ministry.

Medical and humanitarian organizations are pushing for the camp’s evacuation, arguing that cramped living conditions and inadequate facilities make it impossible for residents to apply physical distancing and sanitation measures.