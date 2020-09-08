Britons scrambling to get back home from Greek islands on UK’s red list

Tourists wait for the sun to set on the island of Santorini. [Shutterstock]

Some 60,000 Britons are scrambling to get back home from seven Greek islands that were recently added to the UK’s quarantine list, before restrictions take effect at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

According to the British newspaper, holidaymakers were blindsided by the announcement on Monday by UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps that the Greek islands of Crete, Lesvos, Mykonos, Santorini, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos have been put on the government’s red list of destinations from which arrivals would have to spend 14 days in quarantine once returning to the UK.

The measure was announced in response to a spike in coronavirus infections, particularly in Crete, Mykonos and Zakynthos.

“I don’t understand it because if anything it seems safer here than in the UK. It’s been very quiet, there’s barely anyone on the beaches, all the staff wear masks and there are hand-sanitizers on every table,” Julie Frew, who is holidaying on Crete, told the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail also said that holidaymakers have seen ticket prices for return flights almost treble since the measure was announced.