Lidl supermarket closes store after staff member tests positive for Covid

The Lidl supermarket chain is temporarily closing its store at 133 Sevastoupoleos Street in the Athens district of Ambelokipi after a member of staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the local managers of the German supermarket chain said the store would be closed for a few days as the space is decontaminated and all fresh products are thrown out and replaced. The store will reopen once it has been inspected by the relevant authorities and given the green light, the company said.

Lidl Hellas will also be arranging that all the members of staff at the store are tested for the virus before it reopens and they return to work.