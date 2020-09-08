21 employees at Giannitsa factory test positive for Covid-19

More than 20 staff at a tin factory in Giannitsa, northern Greece, have now tested positive for Covid-19.



Authorities have confirmed another 11 cases after 10 workers tested positive last week.



Those who tested positive have been placed in quarantine while efforts are being made to trace their contacts in order to contain the virus spread.



A total of 680 persons are working at the factory. Many of them are seasonal workers living in nearby areas in Imathia, Thessaloniki and Pieria.