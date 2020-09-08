NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

21 employees at Giannitsa factory test positive for Covid-19

TAGS: Coronavirus

More than 20 staff at a tin factory in Giannitsa, northern Greece, have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Authorities have confirmed another 11 cases after 10 workers tested positive last week.

Those who tested positive have been placed in quarantine while efforts are being made to trace their contacts in order to contain the virus spread.

A total of 680 persons are working at the factory. Many of them are seasonal workers living in nearby areas in Imathia, Thessaloniki and Pieria.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.