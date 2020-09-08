First virtual Clergy-Laity Congress to be held 9-10 Sept.

Archbishop Elpidophoros will convene on Wednesday the first-ever Virtual Clergy-Laity Congress in the 98-year history of the Archdiocese of America.

Over 1,100 delegates have registered for the event. Although other in-person congresses have been attended by more people, none to date has had this number of delegates who actually participate in the work of the congress.

“I am very proud of our Parishes and their leadership around the country and the staff of the Archdiocese who have labored so intensively to make this 45th Congress possible,” Elpidophoros said.

“Our theme, ‘…The Greatest of These is Love’, is clearly manifest in the dedication and energy that is being poured into this most important gathering of our Ekklesia.”

The 45th Greek Orthodox Archdiocese virtual Clergy-Laity Congress will take place over September 9 and 10, concluding with the customary Plenary on Thursday afternoon.

All social events have been postponed due to the pandemic.