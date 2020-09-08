Confirmed infections in Moria migrant camp rise to 24

The confirmed cases of coronavirus infections inside Greece’s largest migrant camp have risen to 24, according to information on Tuesday.

The new patients are symptomatic carriers who have been isolated in a special area of the camp.

The overcrowded identification and registration centre has been placed on lockdown since last Wednesday (Sept. 2)nafter a 40-year-old Somalian national tested positive for the virus.

Health teams from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) have so far received results for 1,600 tests, out of a total of 2,000.