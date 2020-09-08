NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Tinderbox conditions prompt wildfire warning

As firefighters battled a large blaze in the area of Dermati in Karpenisi, central Greece, on Tuesday, and two more smaller fires in Rodopi and Evros, in the country’s north, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection warned of a very high risk of wildfires on Wednesday due to the combination of high temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds.

The agency highlighted a Category 4 risk for Attica, the Peloponnese and mainland Greece as well as the islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria and Crete.

On Tuesday a total of 24 firefighters and eight fire engines were sent to the Karpenisi blaze, aided by three water-dropping aircraft, while smaller units tackled the other fires.

