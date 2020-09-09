“Was it worth it?” This question was asked in Parliament during the debate on the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

It referred to the opening of the borders and whether allowing tourism to restart was worth the increase in infections.

Even in a summer season that started very late and is now ending very hastily, tourism has managed to save quite a few jobs.

It salvaged a small part of Greece’s national wealth and it provided the opportunity to test the country’s health defenses in very difficult circumstances, before the weather cools again and becomes an ally in the transmission of the virus.

Every euro salvaged in the worst year for the economy was doubly worth it.