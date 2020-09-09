Britons rush to leave Greek islands ahead of new travel rules

Thousands of Britons holidaying on the islands of Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos have been scrambling to return home before a new British directive adding the seven islands to the list of countries from which travelers must quarantine for 14 days on returning to the UK comes into effect at 4 a.m. today. On Tuesday, the Dutch government placed all Greek islands on its orange list of destinations approved for essential travel only. According to the directive, citizens of the Netherlands are “strongly discouraged” from traveling to the Greek islands and those who do will be subjected to 10 days of self-isolation on their return. The Dutch Foreign Ministry directive also advises that while citizens planning to travel to mainland Greece and the Peloponnese recreationally should not cancel their plans, they should exercise caution and abide by health safety regulations. [Intime News]