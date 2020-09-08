Tourism enterprises at the focus of new state loans

The platform for the third round of cheap state loans to corporations, known as the "Deposit To Be Returned," will open next week, focusing mainly on supporting enterprises of all sizes in the tourism sector.



This third phase of state loans will add up to 1.2 billion euros and will be accessible to more enterprises so as to cover all professionals in the tourism domain (accommodation, services etc).



It will also focus on geographical areas that have been particularly hurt financially by the coronavirus crisis.



The companies to enter this stage will be obliged to keep on all of their staff until at least December 2020.