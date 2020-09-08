Financial services, primary production, industry and other services are the sectors expected to offer the bulk of the increase in employment in the final quarter of the year, according to a ManpowerGroup study on the prospects of employment in Greece.

The quarterly study found that employment prospects in the economy come to +8% for the fourth quarter of the year. This is not only a 15-percentage point improvement on the last quarter of 2019, but also 11 percentage points higher than in the previous quarter of 2020.

Such is the optimism in the labor market that almost one in every two employers (47%) say hirings are set to return to the pre-pandemic levels within the next 12 months. This is despite the negative prospects for employment in tourism in the next quarter (-11%).

The survey further found that two-thirds of employers (66%) will offer their staff the option of working from home or enjoying flexible working hours. More than half (53%) of employers also said they will offer their employees some opportunities for training or skills development.