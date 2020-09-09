Emergency ministerial meeting called to discuss migrant camp blaze

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for an emergency ministerial meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the situation in Greece’s largest migrant camp on the island of Lesvos where an overnight fire destroyed much of the facility.

The meeting, scheduled for 9.30 a.m. at Maximos Mansion, will focus on measures that need to be taken.

Among the ministers attending are Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis, Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias, Migration Policy Minister Notis Mitarakis, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos and Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias.

The fires broke out overnight, police and fire officials on the island told The Associated Press, adding the cause of the blazes, as well as the full extent of the damage, remained unclear.