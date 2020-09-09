Greece, Cyprus, Israel sign off on 2021 military collaboration program

Τhe 2021 program for the tripartite military cooperation of Greece, Cyprus and Israel was signed at the Greek Ministry of National Defence on Tuesday, in the presence of Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDS) General Konstantinos Floros and the heads of the military delegations of Cyprus and Israel.

The signing was preceded by a meeting of Greek-Cypriot-Israeli delegations.

With the signing of this program, military cooperation between the three countries' Armed Forces is further enhanced, with joint drills and operational activities, according to a ministerial announcement.

[ANA-MPA[