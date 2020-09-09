Commission VP says EU ready to assist Greece over Moria blaze

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said he spoke with Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday morning about the large fire in the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesvos that destroyed a large section of the facility.

“I assured him that the European Commission is ready to assist Greece directly at all levels during these difficult times,” he said in a tweet on his official account.

He also said that EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson is already in contact with the relevant Greek ministers to discuss ways to help.

No injuries have so far been reported from the blaze, but thousands of camp residents have fled to escape the flames.

Moria had been placed under Covid-19 lockdown since last Wednesday after a migrant tested positive for the coronavirus.