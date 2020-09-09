EU to fund transfer of Moria’s vulnerable refugees to mainland after fire

Ylva Johansson, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, said on Wednesday she had agreed to fund the immediate transfer and accommodation on the Greek mainland of the 400 unaccompanied migrant children and teenagers that remained in the overcrowded camp of Moria, after the majority of the facility burned to the ground in overnight fires.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the people of Lesbos and in particular the migrants and staff working in Moria. I am in contact with the Greece Minister and local authorities about the fire,” she said on her official Twitter account.

“The safety and shelter of all people in Moria is the priority,” she added.

The fires broke out overnight, police and fire officials on the island told The Associated Press, adding the cause of the blazes, as well as the full extent of the damage, remained unclear.